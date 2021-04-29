 Just a How You Draft Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just a How You Draft Thread

Honestly couldn't sleep. It's not normal to be affected this way. I honestly think that the winds are a'changin and we are due for a little luck and a superstar pass-catcher.

But how do you draft? Bar? Restaurant? BBQ? Friends house? Family time? Whats your drink, food? Have any superstitions?

We doin Heini keg, Chilis party platter, and dominos (not the pizza), baby. And I have the Pappy waiting for when we trade back with Dallas for their 2, 3,3 this year and a 2 next, grab Waddle and trade back up for Smith.

So, how you draft?
 
Normally it's family time. Surrounded by Jets and Giants fans. We pick up wings/ribs/ etc and just make a night of it. COVID upended that so probably just something with a couple of my buddies.
 
Grilling some bbq wings with drinks on hand and plan to enjoy it. I never get hooked on just one or two players and then throw a tantrum if my choice isn't the teams.

Go with the flow trust Grier and Flores and enjoy.
 
Usually: Beer, wings, me dressing gleefully like a complete slob in my old ratty Dolphins jersey

Tonight: Hoity toity In-laws are finally vaccinated so to celebrate they are coming over tonight. I have to multitask seeing them and the draft. They insist on drinking wine and looking nice, and “abhor football”.

Covid, what have you done to this beautiful world we once lived in?
 
Dude, that sounds like a nightmare. Id rather get drafted by the army than watch a draft with my inlaws.
 
Usually just watch alone. My wife and daughters think it's weird to watch a "TV show" about just picking players that takes three days to accomplish but they let me have the remote. Never did a party because it's a week night.
 
set alarm - get a few hours sleep - watch draft in bed - get another hours sleep - get to work looking like death warmed up - have to spend next hour explaining what the draft is and why i stayed up to watch it - welcome to the UK and NFL time
 
Don't you think it's time to get an updated Dolphins Shirt or Jersey.
 
