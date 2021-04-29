Just a How You Draft Thread

Honestly couldn't sleep. It's not normal to be affected this way. I honestly think that the winds are a'changin and we are due for a little luck and a superstar pass-catcher.



But how do you draft? Bar? Restaurant? BBQ? Friends house? Family time? Whats your drink, food? Have any superstitions?



We doin Heini keg, Chilis party platter, and dominos (not the pizza), baby. And I have the Pappy waiting for when we trade back with Dallas for their 2, 3,3 this year and a 2 next, grab Waddle and trade back up for Smith.



So, how you draft?