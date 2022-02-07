Just a Little Disappointed…

CedarPhin
King of the Moondoggers
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 25,557
- Reaction score
- 5,433
- Location
- Hong Kong Harry's
McDaniels doesn’t meet my criteria and I’m upset about it. We REALLY needed a leader of men, and I’m pretty sure that Milhouse Van Houten isn’t it.
We needed someone who a) talked tough, b) had a mustache, and c) was likely on TV at some point saying what I think were the right things.
Compare
With
and
You all will DEFINITELY now agree with me that we really struck out here. We sacrificed another 3 years because we decided to hire a guy who is a better fit as the Dungeon Master at the Cobalt Comics weekly Dungeons and Dragons tournament instead of a football coach. We’re doomed to more years of mediocrity.
This is where I draw the line! I remember the Shula years, the JJ years, the Wanny years, and well really folks, McDaniels just isn’t a football coach!
We needed someone who a) talked tough, b) had a mustache, and c) was likely on TV at some point saying what I think were the right things.
Compare
With
and
You all will DEFINITELY now agree with me that we really struck out here. We sacrificed another 3 years because we decided to hire a guy who is a better fit as the Dungeon Master at the Cobalt Comics weekly Dungeons and Dragons tournament instead of a football coach. We’re doomed to more years of mediocrity.
This is where I draw the line! I remember the Shula years, the JJ years, the Wanny years, and well really folks, McDaniels just isn’t a football coach!