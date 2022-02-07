 Just a Little Disappointed… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just a Little Disappointed…

CedarPhin

CedarPhin

McDaniels doesn’t meet my criteria and I’m upset about it. We REALLY needed a leader of men, and I’m pretty sure that Milhouse Van Houten isn’t it.

We needed someone who a) talked tough, b) had a mustache, and c) was likely on TV at some point saying what I think were the right things.

Compare

56EE242D-854F-41EA-87F7-DA6500C328E9.jpeg
B780C369-8A10-4BA1-AD71-0235CA62787D.png

With

D6D29746-CCA1-44D3-B96C-751FC9A8A103.jpeg
and
2A6D72AB-1CD7-4F06-BD68-43BD6D787D66.jpeg

You all will DEFINITELY now agree with me that we really struck out here. We sacrificed another 3 years because we decided to hire a guy who is a better fit as the Dungeon Master at the Cobalt Comics weekly Dungeons and Dragons tournament instead of a football coach. We’re doomed to more years of mediocrity.

This is where I draw the line! I remember the Shula years, the JJ years, the Wanny years, and well really folks, McDaniels just isn’t a football coach!
 
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

Dexter's press conference shtick is going to get real old when the losing starts.

But hey, atleast he's "innovative and funny".
 
deester11

deester11

TheLaughingGod said:
Dexter's press conference shtick is going to get real old when the losing starts.

But hey, atleast he's "innovative and funny".
As long as he's not Dan Quinn and brings "the Brotherhood," "fast and physical," and "we're mad about losing," slogans with him after every freaking loss, I'm good.
 
Blackcreekbandit

Blackcreekbandit

deester11 said:
As long as he's not Dan Quinn and brings "the Brotherhood," "fast and physical," and "we're mad about losing," slogans with him after every freaking loss, I'm good.
How many kneecaps can jack McDaniel bite?
 
