 Just a random thought

Just a random thought

lord666

Jan 8, 2021
Dont't get me wrong i want Watson but im okay if we stick with Tua. I was wondering if we dont go skill player with our top pick, how would you guys feel if we

#3 Sewell
#18 harris

Golliday

This is just to start things. With a LT, RB and a free agent WR tbat immediatley upgrade the offense. Would you guys be excited with an outcome like this ?
 
traptses

Jan 20, 2008
Tbh I’m not sure why this is a random thought. At least 38% of this board agrees with taking Sewell at 3 and signing a WR
 
lord666

Jan 8, 2021
i want a skill player honestly if we do draft, However i kind of just though addressing 3 things can be appealing.
 
Gatorboy999120

Mar 8, 2021
Well ya..but we can trade down probably a few spots from #18 as well and get Najee or Travis or a few other viable players a bit lower and pick up more assets this draft or next year.

#18 seems a wee bit high for rb unless we are 100% in love with him when you can get him lower. Especially since I don’t see najee as a can’t miss, generational talent like Pitts, for example. He’s close tho.
 
Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
Not really no. While they would all fit and be good/great players.... no

no thanks on a runningback with a first rounder

Golladay will be expensive, and is another big jump ball wr like Parker (and Preston Williams)

no thanks on OL there either, despite Sewell looking dominant

Things could go worse but it just wouldn’t be how I would go about it
 
