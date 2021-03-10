Just a random thought

Dont't get me wrong i want Watson but im okay if we stick with Tua. I was wondering if we dont go skill player with our top pick, how would you guys feel if we
Drafted
#3 Sewell
#18 harris
FA
Golliday
This is just to start things. With a LT, RB and a free agent WR tbat immediatley upgrade the offense. Would you guys be excited with an outcome like this ?
