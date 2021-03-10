Just a random thought

Well ya..but we can trade down probably a few spots from #18 as well and get Najee or Travis or a few other viable players a bit lower and pick up more assets this draft or next year.



#18 seems a wee bit high for rb unless we are 100% in love with him when you can get him lower. Especially since I don’t see najee as a can’t miss, generational talent like Pitts, for example. He’s close tho.