Just doing an early week check here

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 6,145
- Reaction score
- 2,539
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
Well, consider this a wellness check. There are many known symptoms of dolphins anxiety, and one of them is creating needless analysis threads based on 1.5 quarters. I mean, some teams play like garbage for 1 quarter, and play really good in others. Another symptom is player targetting. If you are going to blame a specific player then I want to know what other players around them did to make their job easier, or harder. People I just need you to breath. We have @Ray R to provide counseling services. Asides from taking a whole army with a broomstick, and a pair or nunchucks he is also a qualified frustration analyst/counselor. Please verify with the mods for any further resources.