Just doing an early week check here

Well, consider this a wellness check. There are many known symptoms of dolphins anxiety, and one of them is creating needless analysis threads based on 1.5 quarters. I mean, some teams play like garbage for 1 quarter, and play really good in others. Another symptom is player targetting. If you are going to blame a specific player then I want to know what other players around them did to make their job easier, or harder. People I just need you to breath. We have @Ray R to provide counseling services. Asides from taking a whole army with a broomstick, and a pair or nunchucks he is also a qualified frustration analyst/counselor. Please verify with the mods for any further resources.
 
First time we’ve had a real game in months and months…? Oh there will be reaction threads

Just wait til mid season when we get 100 new threads between Sunday and Monday lol
 
Trav I mean I would hope we make the adjustments but this breakdown crap is way too early. Mac Jones made headlines in garbage time so go figure.
 
Its not easy being well, following this team. I'll tell ya that!!! Not even God himself could make me feel better after witnessing the performance of very bad offensive linemen, attempting, to play professional football.
 
I think its okay to throw some healthy skepticism out there, but I much prefer people who can give those negative opinions with specific details of why.

That is one thing I always try to do when I'm pointing out flaws in a player or unit, I think it leads to more level headed conversation as long as both people are willing.
 
