 Just don’t get all the Tua bashing in the media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just don’t get all the Tua bashing in the media

And it seems to have gotten worse since those Watson rumours resurfaced. Kid looked good in the preseason. I thought his reads were overall sharp, his pocket presence seems to be the best we’ve had since Marino, he is accurate, and he has leadership skills… last years stats weren’t great, but they weren’t terrible. You subtract the 3 picks at the end of the season, in a game where they were clearly outmatched, and had no real recieving threats… and no doubt Tua was pressing to make a play… and you have an 11 td 2 pick season in 9 games… yea his yards were low, but again his targets were not optimal… last year there was the COVID issue which effected his learning etc, and his hip wasn’t fully healed… he looks like a different player this year and like the player he was in Bama… it perplexes me why the media, and NFL evaluators are so hard on Tua…

I really rooting for the kid to make everyone eat crow in 2021
 
In the words of the late great Al Davis.

giphy.gif
 
Tua did look good in preseason. Amazing what a full off-season and TC will do to improve you. Now tho, it's time for him to shut all the naysayers the hell up. Games mean something starting Sunday.
 
Add to that, Mac Jones is already being called a seasoned pro.

I think part of it is simply Miami being bad for so long. It's definitely time for Tua and the Dolphins to shut up the naysayers. Only way to do that is to win.
 
it should be an interesting weekend. I hope Tua shows well and doesn’t get murdered behind our line. He will get the blame from the media no doubt. Most will be piling on. I think this game boils right down to NE’s running game. If they are able to cram it down our throats Mac Jones will have easy play action looks and be crowned the 2nd coming of Tom Brady. It’s really that simple for the media. If we stuff there run and make Jones beat us throwing it I say he struggles big time. I’ll be shocked if Jones shreds the Miami defense for a big passing day in his first start.

Miami needs to score points and make him press. A low scoring game is what NE is looking for, we want a track meet.
 
I found the bashing of him to not only be consistent, but downright unfair....especially from our own.
 
