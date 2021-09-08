Just don’t get all the Tua bashing in the media

And it seems to have gotten worse since those Watson rumours resurfaced. Kid looked good in the preseason. I thought his reads were overall sharp, his pocket presence seems to be the best we’ve had since Marino, he is accurate, and he has leadership skills… last years stats weren’t great, but they weren’t terrible. You subtract the 3 picks at the end of the season, in a game where they were clearly outmatched, and had no real recieving threats… and no doubt Tua was pressing to make a play… and you have an 11 td 2 pick season in 9 games… yea his yards were low, but again his targets were not optimal… last year there was the COVID issue which effected his learning etc, and his hip wasn’t fully healed… he looks like a different player this year and like the player he was in Bama… it perplexes me why the media, and NFL evaluators are so hard on Tua…



I really rooting for the kid to make everyone eat crow in 2021