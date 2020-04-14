Just please get it right!!!

I will buy whatever jersey it is and will support whoever it is 100%. Just please, pretty please with sugar on top, GET IT RIGHT!!!!

If it is Tua great

If it is Herbert great

If it is Love or Hurts or Eason or hell even if it is the kid from FIU.



Just get that position solidified for a decade and a half. If you get it right and hit on 75% of the other high picks we will be a championship caliber team in 1-2 years.