Just something to think about....

Three weeks ago I thought Miami had a pretty good chance at giving the Bills all they could handle this coming season, with how good the Offense looked on paper, BUT, could the defense continue to play at a high level after Flores left, then a few weeks ago, Miami drafts Tindall, then this past Sunday I read Miami was signing Ingram.



Miami's secondary is good enough to make it brutal for any team for at the very least 1.5 to 2 seconds, but if we could not generate a consistent Pass-Rush without having to resort to any consistent all-out blitz to get pressure, Miami's secondary was not that good, and might fail, so I was still a bit nervous with the D.



Then Miami brings aboard Tindall, and a few weeks later Ingram, all of a sudden, if you look at what Miami has in it's front 7, if I'm I Dolphins DB, I'm working hard to get my receiving skills at top level, because a lot of passes are going to be thrown earlier then they should, or off mark after a Defensive player gets a piece of it.



Emmanuel Ogbuh: Right off the bat, our most consistent Pass-Rusher.



Jerome Baker: An effective guided missle that if you forget about him, he quickly reminds you who he is.



Andrew Van Ginkle: Though could be more consistent, nobody has his motor, he will not stop.



Christian Wilkins:Though not really a consistent Pass-Rusher, lately he has shown good pressure, and we all know, there is nothing more devastating then a Pass-Rush up the middle.



Jaelan Phillips: The future, started slow last year, but once he started getting comfortable, he is going to be a huge headache to slow down, when a Linemen has to block him.



Channing Tindall: Just a raw LB that was not given as much time as his other teammates at Georgia, yet on a team loaded with Superstar LBers, he was the most dangerous Pass-Rushers, with ridiculous speed for a 230 pound LB.



Melvin Ingram: Not the player he used to be, yet still a better Pass-Rusher then most linemen in the NFL.



To say I am excited for the coming season, is an understament, because though the Bills have to be the favorite, ON PAPER, Miami this Sunday pulled up right next to them in the claim of the AFC East Champion.