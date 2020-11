Vol&dolfan said: A'lot of ppl on here knows I've acholo addition. well i'm checking to rehad for the 3rd time. don't know how much it's gonna do since the last times didn't help. I'm just waiting for a bed to come open right now. prey for me please hopely 3rd times the charm. Click to expand...

Vol, wish you all the luck in the world. The issue with treatment is when they let you go home you're not better by a long shot. If you follow up on an out patient basis with a Dr that can dispense suboxone you'll be ok. Take the suboxone as needed to keep you together. You can't just go home to nothing but some promise of meetings and sponsors. It takes much more and that is the biggest flaw with rehab. There needs to be bigtime follow up. Get the post treatment plan together before treatment unless you're relying on the facility to set up after care. Ask about suboxone and stay away from Methadone imo. Where are you located?