He is immature and if the Giants would be willing to trade him after one year, why the hell would the Dolphins want him? They already have two great WR’s and Wilson is also better than Toney.

I wouldn’t give a 7th round pick for him.



If they want a young WR, take one in the 7th round or pick up an UDFA once the draft is over. They have far bigger needs on the roster than at WR.