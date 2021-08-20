Kalen Ballage Quicker Feet than Najee Harris ~ Cant make this up

Rev Kev
InTUAtive
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2004
- Messages
- 14,397
- Reaction score
- 6,761
- Location
- Calgary Alberta
Kalen Ballage, signed in free agency, has the quickest feet on any running back on the roster, even more so than (Najee) Harris.
GERRY DULAC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
GERRY DULAC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Steelers training camp takeaways: Najee Harris is the real deal
Because of Mike Tomlin’s history of using a running back until the wheels fall off, it might already be a good time to predict Najee Harris will...
www.post-gazette.com