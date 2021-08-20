 Kalen Ballage Quicker Feet than Najee Harris ~ Cant make this up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kalen Ballage Quicker Feet than Najee Harris ~ Cant make this up

Kalen Ballage, signed in free agency, has the quickest feet on any running back on the roster, even more so than (Najee) Harris.


GERRY DULAC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette


Steelers training camp takeaways: Najee Harris is the real deal

Because of Mike Tomlin’s history of using a running back until the wheels fall off, it might already be a good time to predict Najee Harris will...
