KC Chiefs - were invincible - now they are barely even good

Ray R




Joined
May 19, 2017









We were very (vincible - LOL) and have won our last two games, each more convincingly then the last against increasingly better teams.

Welcome to the NFL.
 
TeeMoney





Joined
May 25, 2003






Teams play tighter coverages, more deep shell coverage to take away the big plays. Force the team to play perfect, short yardage plays. A stop for loss/sack/penalty puts the team behind the sticks and is difficult to overcome. Relating to the Dolphins, we were going to have a high flying circus act with the WR's (which are unreliable), when they should have figured defenses would shut that **** down, and Miami has no good running game to drag them out of the mud. As we saw last game, Miami's Defense is much better playing aggressive, instead of the zone style they were using. The Ravens were surprised.
 
