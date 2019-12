KC Fans Wants Fitzpatrick to Bang the Drum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami Dolphins helped make the Kansas City Chiefs first round playoff bye possible with a win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and to celebrate, Chiefs fans are signing a Change.org petition to bring Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to Arrowhead to serve as guest drummer.“Let’s show our gratitude with the greatest honor to be given at Arrowhead Stadium,” petition starter Chase Myska said in the petition caption. “Let the man bang the drum!”