KC Fans Wants Fitzpatrick to Bang the Drum

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,534
Reaction score
7,814
Location
Columbus, OH
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami Dolphins helped make the Kansas City Chiefs first round playoff bye possible with a win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and to celebrate, Chiefs fans are signing a Change.org petition to bring Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to Arrowhead to serve as guest drummer.


“Let’s show our gratitude with the greatest honor to be given at Arrowhead Stadium,” petition starter Chase Myska said in the petition caption. “Let the man bang the drum!”
Click to expand...
fox4kc.com

More than 10,000 people sign petition to bring Miami QB to Arrowhead to bang the drum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Miami Dolphins helped make the Kansas City Chiefs first round playoff bye possible with a win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and to celebrate, Chiefs fans are signing a Change.org petition to bring Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to Arrowhead to serve as...
fox4kc.com fox4kc.com
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
7,990
Reaction score
955
Dolph N.Fan said:
I can see Kansas City showing replays of Fitz to Gesicki on the jumbo screen before the game if it's against New England
Click to expand...
i know that post is tongue in cheek, but i doubt the Chiefs would do anything to fire up the Patriots before the game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom