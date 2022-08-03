 Keeper League Needs Managers #2- Simple Version | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keeper League Needs Managers #2- Simple Version

My first thread got complicated with no need. Hell, even I got confused. Simply I have an 8 team Keeper League which needs 5 managers.

Half PPR, 3 regular keepers plus a non-drafted one total 4. It has existing rosters ready to go. Draft Sept. 1 @ 7:30. Gonna be some fun.

Just message me a name and e mail and I'll send you the invite.
 
