KEEPING GRIER!?? WTF

I understand getting rid of Flores at least that can be debated. I think he’s a terrible offensive mind and his inability to hire the right staff and his record speaks for itself.
But to keep Chris Grier the guy is got to be the worst GM in the history of the National Football League what fvcking blackmail bullsht does he have on Ross that he keeps his fvcking job???!
