 KEEPING GRIER!?? WTF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

KEEPING GRIER!?? WTF

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
87
Reaction score
225
Age
52
Location
Boca Raton
I understand getting rid of Flores at least that can be debated. I think he’s a terrible offensive mind and his inability to hire the right staff and his record speaks for itself.
But to keep Chris Grier the guy is got to be the worst GM in the history of the National Football League what fvcking blackmail bullsht does he have on Ross that he keeps his fvcking job???!
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,470
Reaction score
4,491
It goes back to the same speculation as when Tannenbaum was canned and Grier was kept on. Maybe Grier has proof that he wanted to draft X, Y, and Z, but Flores insisted on drafting D, E, and F for his “systems.”

There was no question that Flores was very heavily involved in our draft selections.
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
849
Reaction score
570
risskybzns said:
I understand getting rid of Flores at least that can be debated. I think he’s a terrible offensive mind and his inability to hire the right staff and his record speaks for itself.
But to keep Chris Grier the guy is got to be the worst GM in the history of the National Football League what fvcking blackmail bullsht does he have on Ross that he keeps his fvcking job???!
Click to expand...
Grier sucks ****. He’s the only common denominator left that’s been with organization for 20+ years. 20+ years of misery and the ****show will continue with this clown who totally ****ed up the rebuild with his ****ty drafting in 2020
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
4,519
Reaction score
2,596
Age
31
Location
CT
Nobody knows who picked who so criticizing drafts is just dumb. Grier is also responsible to obtaining picks and the salary cap both of which we have the most or near most in the league of. End of the day came down to Flo not supporting Tua which is why he’s no longer here.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,581
Reaction score
1,490
fishbanger said:
Not for long
New head coach may decide who gm will be
Click to expand...
The problem is Grier will be involved in hiring the new head coach and he won't hire someone who will threaten his job. That's why a complete house cleaning was in order just like the Vikings and Bears did.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,695
Reaction score
2,440
Location
South Park, Colorado
We're now in the phase of gaslighting this organization is so good at that Flores (Sparano, Philbin, Gase, etc.) was the problem and now we're going to harvest this abundance of talent that these retread GMs Stephen Ross has an affection for has acquired.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom