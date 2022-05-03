KELLEN DIESCH

fastball83
Hello from France,
I saw that Kellen diecsh name was put in the 4-5 round preview on draftboardguru value board.
here in France we haven't many information about collège football players, so my question is :
does anybody know why he fallen like that (injured, small collège competition.....or others reasons) because we could have picked a diamond but I am very surprised he wasn't picked before UDFA if he 's a 4or 5 rounder preview.
and second question, why don't take a chance on Alec lindstrom...does he was picked by another teams picking before us on the UDFA order ?
thanks for informations
