KELLEN DIESCH

Hello from France,
I saw that Kellen diecsh name was put in the 4-5 round preview on draftboardguru value board.
here in France we haven't many information about collège football players, so my question is :

does anybody know why he fallen like that (injured, small collège competition.....or others reasons) because we could have picked a diamond but I am very surprised he wasn't picked before UDFA if he 's a 4or 5 rounder preview.

and second question, why don't take a chance on Alec lindstrom...does he was picked by another teams picking before us on the UDFA order ?

thanks for informations
 
He only started 16 games in four years. His arms are considered short for a NFL tackle and he needs to get stronger to be able to fend off the players in the NFL.

He might be able to develop into a solid backup or even a starter eventually but right now I think he will need a lot of development and is likely a practice squad candidate at this time.
 
Lindstrom signed with Dallas......there's no order for UDFA's......any player that doesn’t get drafted can sign with any team that wants him.
 
