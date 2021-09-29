Kelly: Has anything really changed with Dolphins?

Dolph N.Fan
You stayed because you wanted to.
The drama. The despair, you secretly desire it.
Outside of loyalty, that’s the only reason you’re still a Miami Dolphins fan.
It can’t be because of the joy South Florida’s NFL franchise has brought to your life the past 20 years.
All you’ve gotten is Ricky Williams rushing for 1,853 yards in 2002 — before he left the NFL to smoke weed in a tent around the world. The Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor defenses. The Wildcat game (the look on Bill Belichick’s face was priceless). The 2016 offensive line plowing open running lanes for Jay Ajayi. The Miami Miracle. And Xavien Howard forcing 11 turnovers last year.
Those are the few cherished memories since the Dolphins have averaged 7.4 wins a season for the past two decades, so there has been more despair and heartache than there has been triumph and joy.
They promise to do better, be better. The organization says the past is in the past. But here comes the same old letdown, over and over again.
But you chose this life, Dolphins fans. You’re not going anywhere, so stop crying about it on social media and accept this 1-2 start.
It’s not like ownership has gotten it right the past two decades.
Owner Steve Ross has routinely hired the wrong people, then fired them a year too late, which has stifled the franchise’s growth.
General manager Chris Grier has been wasting draft picks and free-agent money as one of the franchise’s primary decision-makers for years. The Dolphins are in the exact same spot as when he joined the franchise in 2000.
Zero wins in three postseason trips since 2001.
