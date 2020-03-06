Kenyan Drake

I haven't seen many posts on here about Drake. I think the FO and Coach Flores dropped the ball on trading Drake especially for such a low draft pick. I understand he was becoming a FA and maybe command a high price tag but I still think we could've signed him for a team friendly deal based on past production.

He had a stellar season with the Cardinals.



8 games , 123 att 646 yards 8 TD! 5.2 avg.



All this was done with rookie Qb and an oline that wasn't spectacular.



I do hope we draft a solid RB to take over or sign a promising FA but I think we could've used that money and draft picks on other position of need.