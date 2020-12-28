Keys to Buffalo Game

One of the most disappointing early season losses came against Buffalo in a game that was winnable for Miami.



In that game, the Dolphins had virtually no pass rush against Josh Allen and I think that was really the difference in the game. Miami's pass rush needs to show up big in this contest, especially with the injuries the Dolphins have on offense.



Allen has had a big year for the Bills, but he has 18 turnovers (9 int 9 fumbles lost). Pressuring him has to be the key to the upset.



On offense, it's time to take the training wheels off of Tua. Getting those long drives against the Buffalo defense is difficult. Miami needs some big plays.



Might as well be aggressive with playoffs on the lime. Take some calculated chances.