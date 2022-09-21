 Keys to Victory Against the Bills? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keys to Victory Against the Bills?

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,130
Reaction score
10,414
Location
San Antonio
Can’t give up a ST TD…gonna be hard enough to score without that added deficit.
Can’t let Tua get pummeled.
Can’t play into the teeth of the defense…Tua can’t make risky throws like the 2 INTs last week.
Can’t miss tackles like last week.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,067
Reaction score
12,562
Charlie Rivers said:
My keys:
  • The running game needs to be on!
  • The defense must keep Allen in-check (duh)!
  • McD has to be creative, when/if the time comes, in his play calls.
  • STs must give us good field position.
What are your keys to victory against the Bills on Sunday?

View attachment 118824
Click to expand...

A little different.
Get the short intermediate pass game going to open the run.
Get to Allen - my most pessimistic hope
Eliminate mistakes and TOs
Take calculated risks.
No one will beat BUFF without being aggressive.
Said elsewhere, a slow start is the kiss of death. There is no getting behind BUFF 17 and coming back
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
869
Reaction score
1,761
Location
USA
I'll add some thoughts.

On Offense:
  • Need to keep the aggressive tone we showed in Baltimore
  • Need to utilize pass to open up run (I know this is unorthodox but pass game is our bread and butter at this point)
  • Apply and exploit mismatch situations heavily!
  • Eventually establish the run game as their defense is worried about pass and worn out
  • Score on them until the clock hits zero. Yes run up the score as much as possible.

On Defense:
  • Keep a spotter on Allen
  • Double Diggs (Make Allen throw to others). In this scenario don't have your best (Howard) on Diggs, have X on the 2nd receiver.
  • Stop their run, force Allen to stay in pocket and pass. He'll make mistakes eventually when Diggs is not an option.
  • Make the pass rush work, it's been rather underwhelming
  • Don't over blitz but when you do it, come from the blind side.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,637
Reaction score
110,457
Location
Kissimmee,FL
at the end of the day, the only way we might have a chance is to keep up score by score......we're not going to totally stop them from scoring so we're going to need a lot of points from our offense.....the only way I see our defense stopping them is with a turnover and our offense can’t afford to turn it over.
 
PYRO

PYRO

Necromancer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,091
Reaction score
999
Location
Florida
Keep Buffalo off the field, Buffalo is going to score points... don't let it be a shoot out.

Methodical drives, a working run game, take the clock down and get that last possession. KC only beat the bills because they got the ball last.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,230
Reaction score
3,410
Three keys to the game:

1. Don’t turn the ball over. If we turn it over more than once, we almost definitely lose. They’re too good to give them extra possessions.

2. Ball control. We need to shorten the game. Each team should be getting 8-9 possessions, not 12-14. I don’t care whether we do it on the ground or via the short passing game, but we need to string together long and slow drives that keep the clock running—whether or not they end in points.

3. Blitz Allen. He’s too athletic to pressure with a 4-man rush. We need to be sending extra rushers. It’s fine if we get burnt occasionally. He’s going to score points. A few big sacks or forced turnovers kills possessions for them. If they’re only getting the ball twice a quarter, and we can short circuit a few drives with big defensive plays off of pressure, they will get frustrated and press. That could yield more big defensive plays.

All of this is easier said than done, obviously. They’re a great team. But I think the above has to be the game plan.
 
T

Tourdeforce

Practice Squad
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
41
Reaction score
1
X needs to be on. His gambling is high risk high reward and last week was all risk with the dropped pick 6 and the long TD to Bateman.

Keep the game close or get up early. Use the S. Florida heat factor in the 2nd half.

Get more guys involved early. Waddle and Hill were both gassed most of the 2nd half against Baltimore.

Any pressure from the front seven was non-existent against the Ravens. That aint cutting it this week. J. Phillips needs his breakout game and Van Ginkle isn't even in the rotation right now. Pressure.
 
McDolphins

McDolphins

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,592
Reaction score
2,487
Age
43
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Keep finding creative ways to keep Tua clean in the pocket, don’t be afraid to call those “**** it” deep shots, and go into every possession like you can’t walk away without points.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,992
Reaction score
6,237
Location
SO CAL
From SI-

Dolphins Defense Should Get Help This Time​

The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season


The Week 2 game at Hard Rock Stadium will be remembered for the hit that knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of the game with broken ribs, but the defense again did its part in the first half.

Yes, Buffalo scored 14 points in that first half, but both touchdowns came on short drives — after a 20-yard punt return by Isaiah McKenzie and after taking over on downs after the fourth-down incompletion when Tua was injured.

After those first quick touchdowns on Buffalo's first two possessions, the Dolphins defense recorded as many takeaways (2) the rest of the first half as Bills first downs.

With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after Tagovailoa left and with the Dolphins trailing 14-0, the Dolphins had four possessions in the first half that reached the Buffalo 31, including two that reached the red zone.

Those four drives ended with an interception, a fourth-down failure when Malcolm Brown was stuffed, a Jakeem Grant fumble and a punt after Brissett was sacked.

Looking back, upon actually looking at what happened, Josh Allen and the Bills didn't have their way with the Miami defense nearly as much as their 30.5-point average would suggest.

In fact, we'd argue the Dolphins defense gave the team a chance to win each game until it collapsed in the second half, in part because the offense continuously failed to produce anything of consequence.

The 2022 offense doesn't look like a group that will struggle for extended periods of time, which means a solid defensive performance won't go to waste — like what happened last year.

The second game, the one at Highmark Stadium on Halloween, for starters.

Did we really forget that the score at halftime was 3-3 — and the Dolphins didn't lead because they gave up three points late in the half when they brutally botched a shotgun snap when the ball hit Mike Gesicki as he was going in motion in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

In that first half in Buffalo, the Dolphins held the Bills — Josh Allen included — to 122 total yards and five first downs.


So, yes, there's reason to be optimistic the defense can control the Buffalo offense enough to give the team a chance to win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom