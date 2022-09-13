Kill, Kiss or Marry?

TrogdorTheBurninator
- Apr 26, 2020
- 1,831
- 3,452
- Miami
I think almost all old guard coaches would have done the same. Of course, they also wouldn't even have considered doing that type of sit down interview, without screening the questions.I am sitting here imagining a reporter asking Shula that question back in the day. He would given the reporter the Shula glare and just got up and walked away while yelling at the reporter to go find another line of work.