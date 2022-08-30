Kindley Cut? Seriously?

Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.



I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.