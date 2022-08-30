 Kindley Cut? Seriously? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kindley Cut? Seriously?

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,347
Reaction score
8,752
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.

I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,111
Reaction score
23,999
Sirspud said:
Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.

I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.
Click to expand...
He really doesn't fit the scheme. While I agree with you that he looked like a NFL player this year, I just don't think he'll ever be nimble enough to play in the run scheme that McD will use. It's a shame that we couldn't get a draft pick for him, because I'm reasonably sure that he gets picked up.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,597
Reaction score
3,701
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Sirspud said:
Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.

I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.
Click to expand...
Well, if no one picks him up (which probably no one can lol), I have a guess we'll go PS, give him a target weight, and see how it goes.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,347
Reaction score
8,752
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
Feverdream said:
He really doesn't fit the scheme. While I agree with you that he looked like a NFL player this year, I just don't think he'll ever be nimble enough to play in the run scheme that McD will use. It's a shame that we couldn't get a draft pick for him, because I'm reasonably sure that he gets picked up.
Click to expand...
I know he doesn't fit the prototype for the scheme, but it's not like the scheme is AGAINST guys who can move defenders in the running game. It just doesn't ASK all the linemen to do that as much as it just makes it easier on them by asking them to get in their way.

I'm not sure that having Kindley in there when he's not an ideal scheme fit but isn't playing poorly is worse than a guy who sucks, because sucky linemen don't fit it any scheme.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
4,809
Reaction score
8,294
Age
30
Location
Florida
Yes, because Kindley has been so amazing for us so far and shown great work ethic

Not a scheme fit, no motivation to be great or even stay in basic shape...I wish the lard ass luck at his next stop but he's been worthless here.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,111
Reaction score
23,999
Sirspud said:
I know he doesn't fit the prototype for the scheme, but it's not like the scheme is AGAINST guys who can move defenders in the running game. It just doesn't ASK all the linemen to do that as much as it just makes it easier on them by asking them to get in their way.

I'm not sure that having Kindley in there when he's not an ideal scheme fit but isn't playing poorly is worse than a guy who sucks, because sucky linemen don't fit it any scheme.
Click to expand...
I mostly agree with that, but the guys ahead of him really have not 'sucked' this year. Indeed, they looked pretty damn good in that last pre-season game.
I don't think Kindley looked bad, I just think the others looked better.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,684
Reaction score
18,919
Location
New Jersey
Sirspud said:
Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.

I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.
Click to expand...
I think pretty much all the linemen taken from Dieter to Jackson in those drafts have been underwhelming. At best they are average starters - at worst they are a dumpster fire. We really need new o-line scouts
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,684
Reaction score
18,919
Location
New Jersey
Lionstone said:
Look this is not a surprise. He is not a starter. He is not the swing tackle. He is not the backup center. That leaves spot 8 and 9 on the OL. He is not going to be on a return team. The odds were stacked against him.
Click to expand...
Not on the return team???!!! He’d make a great KOR or PR specialist!!!
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,579
Reaction score
24,859
Age
69
Location
Miami
Sirspud said:
Not happy about the Kindley cut. Yeah the guy is overweight. Yeah McD's scheme likes movers. But Kindley was pretty much our best linemen in preseason and he was playing with energy from what I could see. I can't say I've seen outstanding play from any of the other 2020 draftees on the line, Kindley just happens to be the one with a weight problem.

I really don't think this is a good move. I am not sold on Jackson, Hunt, or Eich, and I don't think any of the backups here are guys I want to see starting. Kindley was capable of starting and his play in 2020 looked better to me than Jackson in 2021.
Click to expand...
Overweight and doesn’t move well. That about explains why he was cut.
 
D

Dolfan Dave

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,399
Reaction score
461
Age
37
Location
Pt. Pleasant, NJ
Cutting him doesn't mean they can't pick him back up or someone else instead.

I'd say Kindley's market might be less in demand than some of our young guys we want to stash
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,347
Reaction score
8,752
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
Feverdream said:
I mostly agree with that, but the guys ahead of him really have not 'sucked' this year. Indeed, they looked pretty damn good in that last pre-season game.
I don't think Kindley looked bad, I just think the others looked better.
Click to expand...
Some of these linemen were terrible in the first two preseason games where Kindley was getting really good ratings. Yeah, they looked good facing third stringers in the last game when we were running Tyreek Hill against practice squad DB's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom