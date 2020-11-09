King Solomon

What an exciting game yesterday! Absolutely thrilling to see this team starting to roll that snowball up.



Quick question - I noticed Jesse Davis playing at Right guard for the lion's share of yesterday's game.



Didn't look at it closely enough, but I don't think Solomon got hurt. Also thought I may have read something where they were going to juggle Davis and Austin Jackson around.



Maybe they just didn't want to have three rookie lineman in for Tua's second game on the road. Wondering if anybody has any intel on this.



Fins up baby!