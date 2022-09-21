Kohou a true UDFA gem

On the decision to replace Nik Needham with Kader Kohou to start the second half at cornerback, opposite Xavien Howard:



“We’re matchup oriented,” McDaniel said. “Within a game, you can adjust plans. Sometimes it can be a look in somebody’s eye. I need to give this guy an opportunity. [Kohou] had that look about him in the second half and we felt we could feature him and he rose to the challenge.



“It wasn’t anything but that game. I’m not making it bigger than that. It wasn’t a bench situation [for Needham] but more a feature situation [for Kohou]. He did a very good job with his opportunities.”