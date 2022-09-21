 Kohou a true UDFA gem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kohou a true UDFA gem

How many snaps did he play on Sunday?

Im not a fan of PFF, or any of these analytics businesses, but I guess its better than being ranked the worst.
 
On the decision to replace Nik Needham with Kader Kohou to start the second half at cornerback, opposite Xavien Howard:

“We’re matchup oriented,” McDaniel said. “Within a game, you can adjust plans. Sometimes it can be a look in somebody’s eye. I need to give this guy an opportunity. [Kohou] had that look about him in the second half and we felt we could feature him and he rose to the challenge.

“It wasn’t anything but that game. I’m not making it bigger than that. It wasn’t a bench situation [for Needham] but more a feature situation [for Kohou]. He did a very good job with his opportunities.”
 
Avigatorx said:
Damn, I'd love him to take Needham's spot on the boundary if he can.
Think everyone here knows Needham works best in the slot. He’s not an outside CB. We’re very thin at backup boundary. Losing Trill hurt us there.

Still think Kohou is best in the slot too, but if he can even be a respectable backup outside CB, the value he brings to this team becomes that much higher.
 
TheRevoltingBlob said:
On the decision to replace Nik Needham with Kader Kohou to start the second half at cornerback, opposite Xavien Howard:

“We’re matchup oriented,” McDaniel said. “Within a game, you can adjust plans. Sometimes it can be a look in somebody’s eye. I need to give this guy an opportunity. [Kohou] had that look about him in the second half and we felt we could feature him and he rose to the challenge.

“It wasn’t anything but that game. I’m not making it bigger than that. It wasn’t a bench situation [for Needham] but more a feature situation [for Kohou]. He did a very good job with his opportunities.”
WE HAVE OURSELVES A HC!!!!!
 
In the NFL you'll always need players (multiple) that can line up and play respectably at boundary corner.
 
