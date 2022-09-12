IMAWriter
I mentioned in the game day thread (thanks again Adam) that I felt Kohou might be the next guy up, regardless of CB or safety. I mentioned he might make a mistake but he would make big plays. This kid is fearless, a mini Holland. I’m not a CG fan going way back, but these UFA pickups the past couple years have been terrific. This kid isn’t an acorn, he’s got coconuts.