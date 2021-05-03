Kudos to Grier/Flores

While there's no way to know how successful a draft is just hours after it's completion, by all account it sure looks like Grier/Flores nailed it. We are hearing that from scouts and media, which are almost all in agreement. The Sporting News ranked the teams drafts from 1-32, and the Dolphins were at #1. Mel Kiper said "Miami crushed it." Just a few views, but I also felt the same way. I am cautiously optimistic, knowing that these assessments can go south in a hurry and how much injuries factor into NFL success.



On paper, Miami looks ready to compete for an AFC East title, though. Buffalo certainly has to be the favorite and I don't think you can discount New England either. At first glance, all the rivals in the AFC East looked like they drafted well. The one player I am unsure about is Rousseau, who went to Buffalo in R1. Unlike Phillips, he doesn't win at the snap, but he is a good closer and has good vision to the ball. I do think Basham is underrated. Elijah Moore to NYJ was an absolute steal for them, as was Barmore to New England.



Anyway, back to the Dolphins. With free agency and the draft, Grier has improved the wide receiver room significantly, the offensive line, the secondary and potentially the pass rush. Skura could be an upgrade over Karras and the linebacker room is potentially better, although that could be debatable.



What do you all see as the team's weakness at this point? Is it running back, center?