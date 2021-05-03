 Kudos to Grier/Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kudos to Grier/Flores

SF Dolphin Fan

While there's no way to know how successful a draft is just hours after it's completion, by all account it sure looks like Grier/Flores nailed it. We are hearing that from scouts and media, which are almost all in agreement. The Sporting News ranked the teams drafts from 1-32, and the Dolphins were at #1. Mel Kiper said "Miami crushed it." Just a few views, but I also felt the same way. I am cautiously optimistic, knowing that these assessments can go south in a hurry and how much injuries factor into NFL success.

On paper, Miami looks ready to compete for an AFC East title, though. Buffalo certainly has to be the favorite and I don't think you can discount New England either. At first glance, all the rivals in the AFC East looked like they drafted well. The one player I am unsure about is Rousseau, who went to Buffalo in R1. Unlike Phillips, he doesn't win at the snap, but he is a good closer and has good vision to the ball. I do think Basham is underrated. Elijah Moore to NYJ was an absolute steal for them, as was Barmore to New England.

Anyway, back to the Dolphins. With free agency and the draft, Grier has improved the wide receiver room significantly, the offensive line, the secondary and potentially the pass rush. Skura could be an upgrade over Karras and the linebacker room is potentially better, although that could be debatable.

What do you all see as the team's weakness at this point? Is it running back, center?
 
The biggest weakness, IMO, is the QB position right now.

I'm a big Tua guy but the amount of pressure he will face once the season starts will be borderline unfair given his expedited recovery timeline and having his rookie season hampered by COVID rules.

I'm certainly bullish on Miami - Last year at this time I thought they should contend and/or be in the playoff race with Fitzpatrick at the helm.

This year, even with an improved and cohesive roster I'm worried that Tua will be facing expectations that will be difficult to achieve. It's essentially playoffs or bust for Miami in 2021. And if the answer is bust I'm not sure Tua gets another chance.
 
RB and center for sure. Depending on who is left in the WR room injuries will dictate their success there. Perhaps LB too?
 
I like that the Dolphins didn’t draft a RB in the first two rounds. I think its better value to draft RBs in the later rounds. The Dolphins have a pretty young team so that might be a weakness. The team should only get better in the next few years.
 
No. This is how fans think, not front offices.
 
Two ways to look at this.
1) For those of us looking to get a top player at a position of need, there can be few complaints. No, Miami didn't get a RB nor an OC, but WR, Edge OT, safety were addressed and some lower picks look like potential starters.
2) Those wanting specific names or ONE position (e.g., RB), not so much.
Weaknesses? Who knows? OC, but how will Skura work out? RB? I'm not convinced Flo is through with the churn. Again, no R1 back, but we're told 3-4 of them will be 'generational' when, in fact, all of us know all of them won't. I was hoping for a R2/R3 RB, but I want an upgrade at RB any way I can get it.
Unrelated, but FAs look good. Nothing is known for sure, but I see no downgrades and many should be significant upgrades.
I agree, kudos.
 
Unless Tua is an unmititgated disaster next year, he'll get 2022 as well. If he isn't producing by then, we'll move on.
 
The major weakness I see on this team is definitely RB, which we fielded a bottom 3 RB room last season in terms of talent and will undoubtedly stay in the bottom 5 in production/talent again this season. I could see us being bottom 7-10 in production if our OL improves (which I expect it to), but that will most likely be the most noticeable weak point.
 
