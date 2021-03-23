Kyle Pitts Unofficial 40-Yard Dash

So Smith and Waddle both not running? I get Waddle even though he played sparingly in the NC game, I guess Smith still has the hand issue and cannot takeoff with it still healing. Interesting, I hope Chase runs. All about Pitts or Chase for me. I pray we do a "slight", as in 2-3 spots down on a trade down. Honestly at this rate would not hurt my feelings to stay at 3 and get one of these guys. I have visions of trading down to around 9, missing on all of the top guys, landing an OT and me violently drunk and passing out. I am usually a few beers in by our pick.