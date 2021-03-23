 Kyle Pitts Unofficial 40-Yard Dash | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Pitts Unofficial 40-Yard Dash

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,262
Reaction score
3,742
Location
Miami
The Miami Dolphins will not be drafting Kyle Pitts. Just doesn't make sense unless it is later in the draft.
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,868
Reaction score
488
Location
Miami,FL
Pitts- 6’6 , 20 yrs old, 40 4.46,
Antonio gates- 6’4 40 4.5
Tony gonzalez- 6’5 40 4.49
Gronk- 6’6 40 4.68
Kelce- 6’5 40 4.61
Jimmy graham- 6’7 40 4.56
Jason whitten- 6’6 40 4.65
Vernon Davis- 6’3 40 4.38
Waller- 6’6 40 4.46
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
1,502
Reaction score
1,836
Age
55
Location
Louisville
So Smith and Waddle both not running? I get Waddle even though he played sparingly in the NC game, I guess Smith still has the hand issue and cannot takeoff with it still healing. Interesting, I hope Chase runs. All about Pitts or Chase for me. I pray we do a "slight", as in 2-3 spots down on a trade down. Honestly at this rate would not hurt my feelings to stay at 3 and get one of these guys. I have visions of trading down to around 9, missing on all of the top guys, landing an OT and me violently drunk and passing out. I am usually a few beers in by our pick.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
765
Reaction score
890
Location
St Louis, Missouri
goonies said:
Pitts- 6’6 , 20 yrs old, 40 4.46,
Antonio gates- 6’4 40 4.5
Tony gonzalez- 6’5 40 4.49
Gronk- 6’6 40 4.68
Kelce- 6’5 40 4.61
Jimmy graham- 6’7 40 4.56
Jason whitten- 6’6 40 4.65
Vernon Davis- 6’3 40 4.38
Waller- 6’6 40 4.46
Click to expand...
Height and 40 time is cherry picked here. Doesn't mean squat by themselves.

I think Pitts will be over drafted. People are making him out to be the second coming of Jesus in some of their posts on here.

Freirmuth was the #1 TE midway through season and Florida only had a good season, no amazing. Maybe he's getting the publicity Metcalf deserved and then some. Idk. TEs rarely make an impact in year 1. Drafting one at pick 3 is setting up for more fun heaven hatred next offseason
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,868
Reaction score
488
Location
Miami,FL
Fitzmagic said:
So Smith and Waddle both not running? I get Waddle even though he played sparingly in the NC game, I guess Smith still has the hand issue and cannot takeoff with it still healing. Interesting, I hope Chase runs. All about Pitts or Chase for me. I pray we do a "slight", as in 2-3 spots down on a trade down. Honestly at this rate would not hurt my feelings to stay at 3 and get one of these guys. I have visions of trading down to around 9, missing on all of the top guys, landing an OT and me violently drunk and passing out. I am usually a few beers in by our pick.
Click to expand...
It’s either pitts or chase for me. Chase will be a # 1 wr in the nfl. How much guaranteed money does the # 3 pick get?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom