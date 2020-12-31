 Kyle Trask | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Trask

That was an epic fail. He might as well quit football. That was embarrassing. Inevitable bust! Lol
 
All those opt outs killed him. Pitts, Toney, & Grimes made him look a lot better than he is. Jacob Copeland didn't even play. Trask was throwing to a bunch of scout team guys that he had no chemistry with and had no idea where they would be when he tried to anticipate.

Oklahoma figured out Trask is a one read quarterback that threw the ball to his first read whether he was covered or not because those skill guys are good. It worked out for him most of the time. He's never worked through progressions and the arm is average.

You knew Florida was in trouble when some of the players started running their mouth about Oklahoma last week, only to have all the talent opt out and leave the scout team to back it up.
 
