Kyler Murray available?

Not after watching him in the playoffs. Stage seemed to big for him. Maybe he will improve but we need to draft our next qb unless its rodgers, watson or wilsonEither he's doing this because he's not getting what he wants in contract negotiations or he's legitimately unhappy with the team.
If the latter, would you want to trade for him if he becomes available?
That would be pretty dumb. He's significantly better than Tua.No
And I would hate on him like you do Tua.
Tua beat him too.
Pretty much. Tua couldn't beat Murray in anything individually. Their athletic abilities couldn't be further apart.No, the Dolphins beat the Cardinals
The winners and team players aren't winning. Maybe we should try pouting QB castoffs.We dont need any pouting qb castoffs.
We just want winners and team players over here.
No that's on the defense just like the Atlanta loss.Ok. And we lost to the jaguars with tua at QB