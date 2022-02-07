 Kyler Murray available? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyler Murray available?

Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
2,734
Reaction score
3,233
Location
Phoenix
Either he's doing this because he's not getting what he wants in contract negotiations or he's legitimately unhappy with the team.

If the latter, would you want to trade for him if he becomes available?

 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,196
Reaction score
1,648
Delvin said:
Either he's doing this because he's not getting what he wants in contract negotiations or he's legitimately unhappy with the team.

If the latter, would you want to trade for him if he becomes available?

Click to expand...
Not after watching him in the playoffs. Stage seemed to big for him. Maybe he will improve but we need to draft our next qb unless its rodgers, watson or wilson
 
canesz06

canesz06

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
487
Reaction score
477
Delvin said:
Either he's doing this because he's not getting what he wants in contract negotiations or he's legitimately unhappy with the team.

If the latter, would you want to trade for him if he becomes available?

Click to expand...
Nope. I'd rather not have a shorter QB than we already have
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom