La'Al Collins being released by Dallas according to NFL Network

I'd rather keep the pick and pay him more, within reason.
They probably would have taken a 7th and a bag of chips for him...
I would think a few teams had to offer something including us. Maybe they got greedy.
Everyone knew he was going to be released including Dallas, I don't think it was greed and if it were, they're pretty stupid because they got nothing...
"Durability is a slight concern but not as much as others. If Collins hits the market as a free agent, he isn't likely going to get the contract he currently has. He should be cheaper. Collins is set to count $15.2, $15.2, and $13.4 million against the Cowboys cap the next three years. Some of that will be absorbed by the Cowboys if they cut him but he is still an expensive trade."