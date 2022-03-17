La'Al Collins being released by Dallas according to NFL Network

13marino13 said: They shoulda just traded a late-round pick like they were asking for and locked him in at his current contract of 10 mil for 3 years. Now there will be a bidding war for him... Click to expand...

“Durability is a slight concern but not as much as others. If Collins hits the market as a free agent, he isn’t likely going to get the contract he currently has. He should be cheaper. Collins is set to count $15.2, $15.2, and $13.4 million against the Cowboys cap the next three years. Some of that will be absorbed by the Cowboys if they cut him but he is still an expensive trade.”