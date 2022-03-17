 La'Al Collins being released by Dallas according to NFL Network | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

La'Al Collins being released by Dallas according to NFL Network

DOLFANMIKE

13marino13 said:
They shoulda just traded a late-round pick like they were asking for and locked him in at his current contract of 10 mil for 3 years. Now there will be a bidding war for him... :bobdole:
I'd rather keep the pick and pay him more, within reason.
 
AvogadrosNumber

Other teams besides Miami didn't offer a pic for him - must be reason? Perhaps Collins made it known he wasn't going to play for 10 million a year?
 
TraderJoe

13marino13 said:
They shoulda just traded a late-round pick like they were asking for and locked him in at his current contract of 10 mil for 3 years. Now there will be a bidding war for him... :bobdole:
“Durability is a slight concern but not as much as others. If Collins hits the market as a free agent, he isn’t likely going to get the contract he currently has. He should be cheaper. Collins is set to count $15.2, $15.2, and $13.4 million against the Cowboys cap the next three years. Some of that will be absorbed by the Cowboys if they cut him but he is still an expensive trade.”

 
AquaBlissed888

Beautiful, this is all aligning for him to become a dolphin. Grier had this masterfully planned all along. ;)

Although it may be telling with how he structured Ogbah's contract as if he was making room for a much larger signing. Hmm and the plan was delayed with Armstead possibly wanting to stay around in NO now that Watson could be heading there? All speculative but yes Collins would be a sweet addition.
 
STUGATS

I'm not going to hold my tongue or be cute about this one. This needs to happen. The cost is the contract. 5 years 50 million with 35 guaranteed. A right side of Hunt and Collins would be absolutely road grading in the run game. Make this one happen then target linderbaum no matter what in the 1st Round of the draft.
 
Tom Olivadotti

If he can't play LT I don't want him. RT isn't a need, we can kick Eich over into the RT spot if need be. LT is where our big hole is
 
