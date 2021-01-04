Laremy Tunsil Appreciation Thread

CF Dolphan
Thank you for the 3rd pick in the draft
Why does the 3rd pick have to be a star player? Tunsil isn't a star player even though his paycheck seems to think so. $22 million for a decent LT is something I'd rather not have on this team.Ya but Miami got hosed badly on Minkah trade so it’s a wash. Plus, the 3rd pick has to actually turn out to be a star player...so we will see.
hosed badly?Ya but Miami got hosed badly on Minkah trade so it’s a wash. Plus, the 3rd pick has to actually turn out to be a star player...so we will see.
and Noah Iggy, the 36th pick in the draft, Ju'lien Davenport...Thank you for the 3rd pick in the draft
I think it's in his contract he only has to play half the games.He didn't even play in the game today