Laremy Tunsil Appreciation Thread

What is awsome about the results of the trade is last years number 1 pick was expected as to where it ended up. This years was supposed to be a late 20s pick because Tunsil was the missing piece to their championship team. The Texans turned into a train wreck and we end up with the third. I've been a fan since 1970. The dolphins always get the short end of the stick on trades (at least it seems like it). Hopefully,Grier doesn't piss this away.