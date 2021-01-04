 Laremy Tunsil Appreciation Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Laremy Tunsil Appreciation Thread

CF Dolphan

Thank you for the 3rd pick in the draft


 
Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

Ya but Miami got hosed badly on Minkah trade so it’s a wash. Plus, the 3rd pick has to actually turn out to be a star player...so we will see.
 
superphin

superphin

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
Ya but Miami got hosed badly on Minkah trade so it’s a wash. Plus, the 3rd pick has to actually turn out to be a star player...so we will see.
Why does the 3rd pick have to be a star player? Tunsil isn't a star player even though his paycheck seems to think so. $22 million for a decent LT is something I'd rather not have on this team.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
Ya but Miami got hosed badly on Minkah trade so it’s a wash. Plus, the 3rd pick has to actually turn out to be a star player...so we will see.
hosed badly?

who the hell else was going to give us a first round pick for him at that time?

and didn't that turn into our current starting left tackle?
 
Sirspud

The purpose of the game isn't to collect draft picks, its to assemble a good football team. It's still yet to be seen whether the players we net from the deal are actually as good as Tunsil in the long run...even if Tunsil wasn't worth two first round picks.
 
C

crashfan

What is awsome about the results of the trade is last years number 1 pick was expected as to where it ended up. This years was supposed to be a late 20s pick because Tunsil was the missing piece to their championship team. The Texans turned into a train wreck and we end up with the third. I've been a fan since 1970. The dolphins always get the short end of the stick on trades (at least it seems like it). Hopefully,Grier doesn't piss this away.
 
