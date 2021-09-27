Las Vegas Weighs In on the Tua vs Brissett Debate

Dolphins Raiders line did not budge when it was announced Brissett was starting instead of Tua. Normally when a backup plays, the line moves precipitously towards the other team (even if the other team was favored, they would be favored by less). At a minimum, Vegas made the statement that Brissett is at least = to Tua.



So if you think Brissett stinks, you have to think Tua stinks. That is simple logic. I guess you could massively disagree with Vegas, fine, everyone can have an opinion, but there is nothing to support that opinion. Vegas odds are based on data and professional opinion. Tua has had one good game in his entire career!



Nobody thinks Brissett is good, and that includes the entire NFL, because he could only sign as a backup. Yet in the eyes of the oddsmakers, he is at least as good/mediocre/bad as Tua.



Further I would argue the point spread not moving means Vegas thinks Brissett is BETTER than Tua. That is because Brissett was starting with the benefit of no practice reps, and without an offensive scheme designed for his strengths.