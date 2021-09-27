 Las Vegas Weighs In on the Tua vs Brissett Debate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Las Vegas Weighs In on the Tua vs Brissett Debate

Dolphins Raiders line did not budge when it was announced Brissett was starting instead of Tua. Normally when a backup plays, the line moves precipitously towards the other team (even if the other team was favored, they would be favored by less). At a minimum, Vegas made the statement that Brissett is at least = to Tua.

So if you think Brissett stinks, you have to think Tua stinks. That is simple logic. I guess you could massively disagree with Vegas, fine, everyone can have an opinion, but there is nothing to support that opinion. Vegas odds are based on data and professional opinion. Tua has had one good game in his entire career!

Nobody thinks Brissett is good, and that includes the entire NFL, because he could only sign as a backup. Yet in the eyes of the oddsmakers, he is at least as good/mediocre/bad as Tua.

Further I would argue the point spread not moving means Vegas thinks Brissett is BETTER than Tua. That is because Brissett was starting with the benefit of no practice reps, and without an offensive scheme designed for his strengths.
 
This seems as appropriate a place as any, so I'll throw this out there: I've watched Jacoby Brissett play a number of times for two other teams. This is as bad as I've ever seen him.

The problem wasn't Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Tua. It's not Jacoby. The problem runs a lot deeper than that. Maybe none of those guys are world beaters, but we're certainly not getting the most out of any of them.
 
Yeah that kinda makes sense. But I think Vegas has a little bit of juice on the idea of a 2-0 team being too high going into the game and a team that got embarrassed at home to a division rival as having something to prove.
 
They might have already known/factored that in, no?
 
lol at anyone blaming him for today's loss. Dude was running for his life, sliding in and around the pocket to avoid sacks and almost won the game. It's like you people legit don't know what the hell you're talking about. Kinda sad but amusing at the same time.
 
I know that Vegas knows that we have beat the Raiders 10 out of the last 12 times. They also know we have a top 10 Defense. They also know we were embarrassed last week and would come out ready to play this week.
An inexperienced fan would use this piece of information to suit his agenda, hate for Tua, but in the end it just another post with a lot to do about nothing…….
 
