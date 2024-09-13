 Last Bullet in the Chamber - Tom Brady | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Last Bullet in the Chamber - Tom Brady

C

ccdolfan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 22, 2006
Messages
318
Reaction score
141
Location
Maryland
I thought about this last night and expected it to be posted this morning (probably buried in another thread/topic).....

I think we have one bullet in the chamber left....Tom F****** Brady. (more of a prayer/deal with the devil?!?)

Ya, he is 47, but I don't think there is any other QB that could come in and work with our system/modify it to work. Brady is just egotistical enough to believe he can do it and think if he could do what he did in Tampa one more time....there would be no argument that he was the best QB ever in the NFL.

Yes, Tua could come back. But, I wouldn't for my family's sake. I pray he decides to retire, as I can't see him go through that again.
 
Season 5 No GIF by The Office
 
Id love to see Bradys rendition of this dumpster fire...

That would be a team worth watching without a doubt. Either Tom Terrific pulls the scrubs up by the boot strings or Tom finally eats turf...Id pay to see it either way
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom