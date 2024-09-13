Last Bullet in the Chamber - Tom Brady

I thought about this last night and expected it to be posted this morning (probably buried in another thread/topic).....



I think we have one bullet in the chamber left....Tom F****** Brady. (more of a prayer/deal with the devil?!?)



Ya, he is 47, but I don't think there is any other QB that could come in and work with our system/modify it to work. Brady is just egotistical enough to believe he can do it and think if he could do what he did in Tampa one more time....there would be no argument that he was the best QB ever in the NFL.



Yes, Tua could come back. But, I wouldn't for my family's sake. I pray he decides to retire, as I can't see him go through that again.