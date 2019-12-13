Last Mock of 2019. See you in January!

1.)Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama(6'1",218)

-I think Ross is gonna ride for Tua unless something drastic changes. No more Lamar Jackson repeats.



1b.)Javon Kinlaw, DE/DT South Carolina (6'6",310)

-W/ Epenesa & Gross-Matos likely gone, Miami poaches Kinlaw. I think secretly, this is my favorite DL behind Brown in the draft. His get off is unmatched for someone his size. He doesn't even look over 300 pounds, yet he moves very slight. Man crush player.



1c.)Josh Jones, LT Houston(6'7",310)

-If I remember correctly, only allowed 3 pressures all year. Been steady. Need someone at least decent here. Even if you might have you over draft a bit.



The good thing is, if and when he hits some lumps, it'll most likely be Fitz or Rosen getting working his rookie season. Meanwhile, he gains experience, and hopefully is up to speed when Tuas' cleared to resume playing.



High upside pick, like Ja'Wuan was for us.



2.)Curtis Weaver, OLB Boise St.(6'3",266)

-Need pass rushers. Weaver also allowed less than 60% vs coverage for the yr. We need that kinda diversity.



2b.)Shane Lemieux, G Oregon(6'4",317)

-Dieter might need to find a new position. Which means, we need to go out & find a Matt Light. I think Shane is a plug and play guard. Definitely a top 3 guard in the draft.



3.)Calvin Throckmorton, RT Oregon(6'5",318)

-Pretty good run blocker. Once he gets his hands on defenders, he holds up well most times. Can be physical, but not quite nasty. Pass pro is decent. There's room to grow with him.



4.)Naquan Jones, NT Michigan St.(6'4",339)

-Need a space eater to help Wilkins inside. I thought he'd be able to do it, but I guess not. We need a big body in there.



4b.)Joshua Kelley, RB UCLA(5'11,203)

-Got suspended so he might fall because of it. Might be a great find.



5.)Patrick Taylor Jr., RB Memphis(5'11",216)

-RB position needs a lot of work. Complete overhaul.



5b.)Dane Jackson, CB Pittsburgh(6'0",200)

-Might be able to contribute in the slot. Has decent playmaking skills.



5.) Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic (6'5,240)

-Him, or Trustman in the 5th, and I'm happy.



6.)Case Cookus, QB Northern Arizona(6'5",233)

-I don't know what's to come of Rosen & Fitz. Don't think This sees the field this yr. Need an arm just in case.



7.)L'Jarius Sneed, CB Louisiana Tech(6'1",191-Good measueables, but needs tuning. Flores might can get it from him.