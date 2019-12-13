Last Mock of 2019. See you in January!

MiamiDolfan85

MiamiDolfan85

DA M.I.A IS WHERE I STAY
Joined
Feb 18, 2008
Messages
5,365
Reaction score
570
Location
LA
1.)Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama(6'1",218)
-I think Ross is gonna ride for Tua unless something drastic changes. No more Lamar Jackson repeats.

1b.)Javon Kinlaw, DE/DT South Carolina (6'6",310)
-W/ Epenesa & Gross-Matos likely gone, Miami poaches Kinlaw. I think secretly, this is my favorite DL behind Brown in the draft. His get off is unmatched for someone his size. He doesn't even look over 300 pounds, yet he moves very slight. Man crush player.

1c.)Josh Jones, LT Houston(6'7",310)
-If I remember correctly, only allowed 3 pressures all year. Been steady. Need someone at least decent here. Even if you might have you over draft a bit.

The good thing is, if and when he hits some lumps, it'll most likely be Fitz or Rosen getting working his rookie season. Meanwhile, he gains experience, and hopefully is up to speed when Tuas' cleared to resume playing.

High upside pick, like Ja'Wuan was for us.

2.)Curtis Weaver, OLB Boise St.(6'3",266)
-Need pass rushers. Weaver also allowed less than 60% vs coverage for the yr. We need that kinda diversity.

2b.)Shane Lemieux, G Oregon(6'4",317)
-Dieter might need to find a new position. Which means, we need to go out & find a Matt Light. I think Shane is a plug and play guard. Definitely a top 3 guard in the draft.

3.)Calvin Throckmorton, RT Oregon(6'5",318)
-Pretty good run blocker. Once he gets his hands on defenders, he holds up well most times. Can be physical, but not quite nasty. Pass pro is decent. There's room to grow with him.

4.)Naquan Jones, NT Michigan St.(6'4",339)
-Need a space eater to help Wilkins inside. I thought he'd be able to do it, but I guess not. We need a big body in there.

4b.)Joshua Kelley, RB UCLA(5'11,203)
-Got suspended so he might fall because of it. Might be a great find.

5.)Patrick Taylor Jr., RB Memphis(5'11",216)
-RB position needs a lot of work. Complete overhaul.

5b.)Dane Jackson, CB Pittsburgh(6'0",200)
-Might be able to contribute in the slot. Has decent playmaking skills.

5c.) Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic (6'5,240)
-Him, or Trautman in the 5th, and I'm happy.

6.)Case Cookus, QB Northern Arizona(6'5",233)
-I don't know what's to come of Rosen & Fitz. Don't think Tua sees the field this yr. Need an arm just in case.

7.)L'Jarius Sneed, CB Louisiana Tech(6'1",191)
-Good measurables, but needs tuning. Flores might can get it from him.
 
F

Feverdream

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
986
Reaction score
1,067
Well... you took the same positions that I did, although we vehemently disagree about some of the actual players, so I cant complain too much.

Thumbs up.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,134
Reaction score
1,553
Like a lot of this, starting with Tua is a great way to go, got some great players and excellent value in those first 3 rounds. The call on bringing in a true NT in the 4th is a good one and will give our D some much needed variety. I'm intruiged by Taylor in the 4th, but personally I would look to sang a RB a little earlier, it is such a disastrous group right now. I'm not with you on a 6th for Cookus, I don't think we need to bringing in another QB, we already have two contracted, the practice squad guy (whom I have forgotten the name of) and of course you've picked Tua. That's enough. I think you are missing a wideout, and not sure how you are fixing the glaring holes at safety.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,059
Reaction score
34,089
Location
Kissimmee,FL
FSU Truth said:
Right now there is about 100 picks between our 3rd and our 5th...
Yes, it sucks we gave up our 4th round pick to Pitt. Once the 2nd day is over and teams see which players haven't been drafted yet there are some trade opportunities there if you have a high 4. I know we're supposed to get a 4th round comp pick for James but that's almost like a 5th round pick. We really need to make our early picks count
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,539
Reaction score
3,308
Location
NJ
Danny said:
Yes, it sucks we gave up our 4th round pick to Pitt. Once the 2nd day is over and teams see which players haven't been drafted yet there are some trade opportunities there if you have a high 4. I know we're supposed to get a 4th round comp pick for James but that's almost like a 5th round pick. We really need to make our early picks count
Miami may be active on draft day, making trades? You never know, Grier may trade down a few times adding more mid round picks in 2020 and perhaps a few more earlier picks in 2021.
 
rev kev

rev kev

THE DEFLATOR
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
10,245
Reaction score
759
Location
Calgary Alberta
dolfan91 said:
Miami may be active on draft day, making trades? You never know, Grier may trade down a few times adding more mid round picks in 2020 and perhaps a few more earlier picks in 2021.
This makes the most sense to turn a boat load of picks into even more picks late ones in 2020 and more mid Rd lottery tickets in 2021 sounds good
 
