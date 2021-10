I was telling my dad with 5 seconds left the Jags we’re gonna take a quick 5-7 yard reception and call a time out. I was screaming it as we lined up. I’m not trying to act like I know anything but I was yelling it the entire time. It was so god damn obvious the Jags weren’t going Hail Mary or even sideline. They had a time out!!! 5 seconds is plenty of time to get a few yards.