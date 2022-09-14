Last years Dolphins - Ravens highlights - This years game plan

DOLFANMIKE said: Last season, the Ravens game proved to be the pivotal matchup for our winning streak and was also Tua's comeback game.

I expect the Dolphins to use a very similar defensive game plan to defend the Ravens, which was based on containing Lamar Jackson and pressuring him from all sides, as well as using our Safeties to match up spying Jackson and limiting his movement space. This was my favorite game last season (at the point Tua returned).







Last Weeks Jets- Ravens highlights.

I have doubts Mia will use much, if any cover 0. It would be no surprise this time and I'm confident Balt will practice against it.What Mia will do on O - no idea. I suspect it will depend on who can't go for Balt. In general, I won't be surprised Mcd will focus on the quick passes.On D, contain Lamar. He doesn't scare me much as a passer. Doesn't (didn't) he have problems with passes to the sidelines?I think this will come down to both OLs.