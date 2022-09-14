Last years Dolphins - Ravens highlights - This years game plan

DOLFANMIKE
Last season, the Ravens game proved to be the pivotal matchup for our winning streak and was also Tua's comeback game.
I expect the Dolphins to use a very similar defensive game plan to defend the Ravens, which was based on containing Lamar Jackson and pressuring him from all sides, as well as using our Safeties to match up spying Jackson and limiting his movement space. This was my favorite game last season (at the point Tua returned).
Last Weeks Jets- Ravens highlights.
