Late First Round Targets

With San Francisco continuing to win, Miami's first round pick keeps getting lower. Thought we could discuss late first round possibilities. Here are some who could be available for the Dolphins.



DeMarvin Leal DT, Texas A'M

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego St.

Zion Johnso, OG, Boston College

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St.

Daniel Faalele, OT/OG, Minnesota

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A'M