Late First Round Targets

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 17,338
- Reaction score
- 14,596
With San Francisco continuing to win, Miami's first round pick keeps getting lower. Thought we could discuss late first round possibilities. Here are some who could be available for the Dolphins.
DeMarvin Leal DT, Texas A'M
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego St.
Zion Johnso, OG, Boston College
David Bell, WR, Purdue
Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St.
Daniel Faalele, OT/OG, Minnesota
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A'M
DeMarvin Leal DT, Texas A'M
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego St.
Zion Johnso, OG, Boston College
David Bell, WR, Purdue
Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St.
Daniel Faalele, OT/OG, Minnesota
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A'M