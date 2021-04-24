 Latest CBS Mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Latest CBS Mock

I think we should have stayed at 12, drafted Waddle or Smith, and kept our 1st next year.

I'm fine with the selections in the trade back scenario.
 
Oh definitely would take Parsons and agree I would want more. That being said this mock made me feel better about missing Chase and Pitts at six.
 
AMakados10 said:
I think we should have stayed at 12, drafted Waddle or Smith, and kept our 1st next year.

I'm fine with the selections in the trade back scenario.
I thought this was the play originally myself.

Pitts or bust.
 
jjjjphin said:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cb...round-picks-after-orlando-brown-jr-trade/amp/

In this mock we miss out on Pitts and Chase. We then trade down with Denver.

We end up with

Waddle
Jenkins
Harris
Basham
Meinerz

What do you think? I am ok with this. Would rather get Pitts, but this is not bad at all!
I personally would have taken Smith over Waddle, but I like Waddle too. I may have gone with Ritchie Grant over Basham. I may have done a few things differently, but I really wouldn't complain too much about this draft. I see it as reasonable.
 
