Lawrence VS. Burrow

First, I know they didn't play head to head as in
tennis or pro bowling, but I do believe there are
a few direct competitive points to ponder.
#1 I came away with the impression Lawrence was
fully aware (if not a tad intimidated) by the level
of QB performance he (and his team) was up against.
Based on that possibility, I tend to think Lawrence was
a tad rattled by the challenge and as a result was off
target a LOT and in general didn't play a game
anchored in confidence.
#2 I think the 3 year age difference made a difference
in terms of the depth of confidence and perhaps composure.
Bottom line, for a kid at Lawrence's age (20) 3 years can
make a rather huge difference in overall development.
But... I'd say it's a legit question at this point as to
how much growth Trevor has in his bank account
as a well rounded, polished QB (as opposed to a
great athlete playing QB).
#3 Burrow is about as finished of a product as you'll
ever see playing college QB. Couple that with the kids
impressive athleticism and obvious intelligence -- you
got a potential elite PRO who could climb way up on
the totem pole fast!
#4 Burrow certainly looked like the #1 pick in an NFL
draft -- Lawrence certainly did not. Obviously Trevor
has another year to build his game and earn the #1
rank -- but it wasn't there last night. Lawrence missed
a number of potential game-changing opportunities
and most weren't even close...
