Lawrence VS. Burrow

First, I know they didn't play head to head as in

tennis or pro bowling, but I do believe there are

a few direct competitive points to ponder.



#1 I came away with the impression Lawrence was

fully aware (if not a tad intimidated) by the level

of QB performance he (and his team) was up against.

Based on that possibility, I tend to think Lawrence was

a tad rattled by the challenge and as a result was off

target a LOT and in general didn't play a game

anchored in confidence.



#2 I think the 3 year age difference made a difference

in terms of the depth of confidence and perhaps composure.

Bottom line, for a kid at Lawrence's age (20) 3 years can

make a rather huge difference in overall development.

But... I'd say it's a legit question at this point as to

how much growth Trevor has in his bank account

as a well rounded, polished QB (as opposed to a

great athlete playing QB).



#3 Burrow is about as finished of a product as you'll

ever see playing college QB. Couple that with the kids

impressive athleticism and obvious intelligence -- you

got a potential elite PRO who could climb way up on

the totem pole fast!



#4 Burrow certainly looked like the #1 pick in an NFL

draft -- Lawrence certainly did not. Obviously Trevor

has another year to build his game and earn the #1

rank -- but it wasn't there last night. Lawrence missed

a number of potential game-changing opportunities

and most weren't even close...