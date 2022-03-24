 Legion of Zoom | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Legion of Zoom

JAYLEN WADDLE 4.37

waddle.png

TYREEK HILL 4.29

hill.jpg

CEDRICK WILSON 4.55

cedrick.jpg

MIKE GESICKI 4.54 (92nd percentile)

gesicki.jpg

CHASE EDMONDS 4.55

edmonds.jpg

RAHEEM MOSTERT 4.34

mostert.jpg

DRUM ROLL................. TERRON ARMSTEAD (Fastest LT in the NFL) How about that?
FASTEST 40 time in NFL history at 4.71, ridiculous speed.

armstead.jpg




The Top 10 Fastest plays in the entire NFL over the last Two Years includes the Names of

Mostert - RANK 1 - Week 2 2020 - 23.1mph
Mostert - RANK 2 - Week 1 2020 - 22.7mph
Hill - RANK 5 - Week 14 2020 - 21.9mph
Waddle - RANK 7 - Week 12 2021 - 21.8mph

With McD in the helm, the king of RAC and scheming the open fast man. I expect Big things in this category in 2022

Fins UP~
 
If Waddle is the Penguin and Hill is the Cheetah do we call Mike G the Giraffe?
 
I love Legion of Zoom but KC used it so we need something better. How about Speed Force?
 
There's a thread about it. So far we got the Cheetah, the Penguin, the Giraffe, the Tuna (Tua), the Possum (Parker), and the Mouse (Mostert).
 
Aww man, I had no idea. No one is as unique as they would like to think lol

Miami's Flash Force?
 
