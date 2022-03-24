Legion of Zoom

PYRO
JAYLEN WADDLE 4.37
TYREEK HILL 4.29
CEDRICK WILSON 4.55
MIKE GESICKI 4.54 (92nd percentile)
CHASE EDMONDS 4.55
RAHEEM MOSTERT 4.34
DRUM ROLL................. TERRON ARMSTEAD (Fastest LT in the NFL) How about that?
FASTEST 40 time in NFL history at 4.71, ridiculous speed.
The Top 10 Fastest plays in the entire NFL over the last Two Years includes the Names of
Mostert - RANK 1 - Week 2 2020 - 23.1mph
Mostert - RANK 2 - Week 1 2020 - 22.7mph
Hill - RANK 5 - Week 14 2020 - 21.9mph
Waddle - RANK 7 - Week 12 2021 - 21.8mph
With McD in the helm, the king of RAC and scheming the open fast man. I expect Big things in this category in 2022
Fins UP~
