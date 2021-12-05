Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,684
- Reaction score
- 35,195
- Location
- Land of Loco!
Let Me See You Waddle! - 305Sports
The Miami Dolphins are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and winners of four straight games. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is having himself a year. Some were surprised when the Dolphins traded up to the sixth pick in the draft to select Waddle, but he’s exceeding expectations...
www.305sports.net
Would love if someone could find a way to do this as waddle instead of Wobble.