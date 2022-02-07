Lets as Dolphins fans all compete

CONVIGLIONUS
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2013
- Messages
- 413
- Reaction score
- 338
Lets all compete against each other in this new game. Should be fun
I think he wants FinHeaven members to project free agents and draft picks for the Dolphins on record so we can have fun with each other's thoughts/dreams if they do or don't pan out. ... IDK, maybe totally for sure.What is the competition? I can't tell.
Isn't that what we do on here?I think he wants FinHeaven members to project free agents and draft picks for the Dolphins on record so we can have fun with each other's thoughts/dreams if they do or don't pan out. ... IDK, maybe totally for sure.
Lol I was gonna say. That games been going on for years here.Isn't that what we do on here?
LOL ... it is but with this it would be centralized ... Maybe keep the thread count down ... who knows? I guess some will some won't ... probably most won'tIsn't that what we do on here?
I dunno, I'm a huge nerd, idgafThis group is too macho for games like that. That stuff is for nerds and dweebs……..
LOL ... it is but with this it would be centralized ... Maybe keep the thread count down ... who knows? I guess some will some won't ... probably most won't