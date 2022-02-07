 Lets as Dolphins fans all compete | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets as Dolphins fans all compete

mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
4,064
Reaction score
10,083
Fin-Loco said:
What is the competition? I can't tell.
Click to expand...
I think he wants FinHeaven members to project free agents and draft picks for the Dolphins on record so we can have fun with each other's thoughts/dreams if they do or don't pan out. ... IDK, maybe totally for sure.
 
C

CONVIGLIONUS

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 23, 2013
Messages
413
Reaction score
338
Basically receive points for correct predictions of freeagents destinations. Also the 1st rd of the draft. You will receive points for prediction of traded pick and team Also points for predicting the player drafted or the correct position drafted so you can select player or position for each first round pick. The sheets will be updated daily for free agency and live during the draft. Each game form comes with the leaderboard and both 1st half challenges
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,371
Reaction score
5,558
Location
Everywhere
mwestberry said:
LOL ... it is but with this it would be centralized ... Maybe keep the thread count down ... who knows? I guess some will some won't ... probably most won't
Click to expand...
The Office Lol GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom