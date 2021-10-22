 Lets Face It Our RBs Suck Regardless Of The Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets Face It Our RBs Suck Regardless Of The Line

We're 32 of 32 in rushing. Many need to instantly cite the O Line. I ask, how was Ricky's O Line? How was Ajayi's O Line when he was reeling off 200 games back to back? Our RB roster is absolute steaming trash juice. Sure, fix the O Line but we do not need a great O line to have an at least average running game.
 
Fin-Loco said:

We're 32 of 32 in rushing. Many need to instantly cite the O Line. I ask, how was Ricky's O Line? How was Ajayi's O Line when he was reeling off 200 games back to back? Our RB roster is absolute steaming trash juice. Sure, fix the O Line but we do not need a great O line to have an at least average running game.
The fact we haven’t done anything to draft at the position when so many great players were available is mind boggling. But Dolphins gonna Dolphin I guess.
 
How does Gaskin’s YPA compare to the rest of the NFL?

Edit: just checked he ranks 19th at 4.5 YPA. After week 4 he was at 5YPA ranking in the top 10. I feel like we could establish an adequate running game if we would at least try. iIRC our Oline run-blocking grades aren’t that bad at all.
 
Grier needs to be fired asap. The RBs we have suck! 7th round picks and undrafted. Just garbage!
 
Delsolar16 said:
How does Gaskin’s YPA compare to the rest of the NFL?

Edit: just checked he ranks 19th at 4.5 YPA. After week 4 he was at 5YPA ranking in the top 10. I feel like we could establish an adequate running game if we would at least try. iIRC our Oline run-blocking grades aren’t that bad at all.
So we just cherry pick the good games and ignore the 1.5 and 1.8 YPA games? Hmmm? Those didn't happen?
 
I’m fine with small doses of Gaskins and using him out of the backfield. He’s a decent receiving back but he isn’t the RB that will wear down defenses.
 
There needs to be a moratorium on bringing Ajayi up historical as a "very good" Dolphins RB. This happens way too often in RB threads here. He definitely shouldn't be put in sentences with Ricky Williams. Karim Abdul-Jabbar was better than Ajayi, so was Lamar Smith and Troy Stratford.

Want to speak about how cool it was to see Ajayi rip off the string of 200 games, cool, but other than that the dude was pedestrian and a PITA. Supposedly versatile out of BSU but consistently dropped the ball in passing game, and his blocking was much to be desired.
 
I want to see what Doaks can do. Let's give Brown a pause and play Gaskin, Ahmed, and Doaks.
 
I mean... we were coming into the season KNOWING we had a bottom 1 RB room... there was a handful of us posting it pretty regularly with someone always giving push back about how great Gaskin is.

The reality is Gaskin at his best is a middle of the road #2 back - someone you'd rank as like 45th best starting RB... and he's been our best runner for the past couple years. Based on how last season panned out, they should have taken Dobbins or Taylor instead of Iggy but that's gone and done... there was absolutely NO GOOD REASON to have skipped adding to the RB room this offseason.

We were coming into this season with easily the worst RB talent in the NFL and it has shown. I argued as a best case scenario - as in, our OL gelled to perfection and was playing "good" football - we would have had bottom 7 RB production... but as bad as our OL is, you couple that with bad RB production, and you're setting yourself up for failure.

As poor of a job Flores and his coaches have done, you have Chris Grier, who had a FULL RESET on money and picks who chose after 3 years to have a bottom 1 RB room, an all rookie OL, an all injured WR room... how can you even evaluate your potential franchise QB? And on D you have a bottom 10 LB group.

This roster was built with intentionality, there is no one to blame but Chris Grier for the roster construction.
 
Yes they do, but it is a benefit that everything around the QB sucks, because the QB is left to himself and all output is due to QB. And we are getting about 20 pts per game from Tua, and 15 from Brissett, and that is all our offensive output. It's good that the RBs suck for evaluation purposes. We can see what our bare QB can do just by himself.
 
Just go to 5 wr sets and release all the RBs on the roster. It's a passing league anyway
 
Problem is most of us seen the RB group as a problem but the FO didn’t. You can’t always get away with cheap fixes. Gaskins is a decent change of pace back and above average pass catching but they all go down on 1st contact.
 
