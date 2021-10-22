Lets Face It Our RBs Suck Regardless Of The Line

I mean... we were coming into the season KNOWING we had a bottom 1 RB room... there was a handful of us posting it pretty regularly with someone always giving push back about how great Gaskin is.



The reality is Gaskin at his best is a middle of the road #2 back - someone you'd rank as like 45th best starting RB... and he's been our best runner for the past couple years. Based on how last season panned out, they should have taken Dobbins or Taylor instead of Iggy but that's gone and done... there was absolutely NO GOOD REASON to have skipped adding to the RB room this offseason.



We were coming into this season with easily the worst RB talent in the NFL and it has shown. I argued as a best case scenario - as in, our OL gelled to perfection and was playing "good" football - we would have had bottom 7 RB production... but as bad as our OL is, you couple that with bad RB production, and you're setting yourself up for failure.



As poor of a job Flores and his coaches have done, you have Chris Grier, who had a FULL RESET on money and picks who chose after 3 years to have a bottom 1 RB room, an all rookie OL, an all injured WR room... how can you even evaluate your potential franchise QB? And on D you have a bottom 10 LB group.



This roster was built with intentionality, there is no one to blame but Chris Grier for the roster construction.