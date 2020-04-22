Let's give a shout out to Grier

Whether you agree or disagree with this moves over the past 8 months, he sure has made it exciting for us for the past two. Tomorrow night could be epic! Who hasn't looked forward to this night for months?
 
I think with everything that our nation is going through and all of us as individuals are having to change or adapt or learn to except something as a new normal it has given us something to talk about.

Something for us to debate something for us to have energy, something for us to have passion about. So stressful/anxious or not I think it really has been good and to be perfectly honest being the center of the NFL draft world has really given me a lot to focus on in this time and I’m grateful for that.
 
1

He traded the best offensive lineman on the roster and then traded an all pro safety. Whether he did a good job or not will be determined by the players he drafts to replace those two players and how they perform once they get on the field.
Right now they have a huge hole at left tackle and they need a quality safety, along with several other holes to be filled over the next two drafts.
Hopefully he will have success drafting the talent the team will need to turn this team into a winner. Only time will tell.
 
The only way you’re gonna know tomorrow will be epic will be two years down the road. I’m sorry but I reserve my enthusiasm. Get excited all you want, it means nothing until these guys play on the field
 
We've got a ton of picks and we've got a ton of options on what we could do in this draft, but no way in hell would I want to be in Griers shoes tonight! He needs to make the right calls.
 
I still don’t understand why we are still using that narrative. Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be here, and at the time, he definitely wasn’t an all-pro safety. After his rookie season, half the board here was calling him a bust and saying we should’ve taken Derwin James instead. Which we should have, but that’s another conversation
 
I’m all in on Flores, but not so with Grier just yet.

It’s easy to tear down a roster by trading talented players for draft picks and trading Tunsil and Stills for the haul Miami got was about how bad O’Brien is as a GM rather than how good Grier is. Grier has a chance to get lucky again if Tua drops to #5 do to injury. If Tua does drop and Grier doesn’t take him, my shout outs won’t be to sing his praise.

I never understood signing Fitz ”if” the goal was to get the #1 pick in the draft. You roll with inexperienced, less talented QBs if that is the case.

I’ll save my shout outs for Grier until after the draft, at least until after the 1st round.
 
Grier may or may not be the final answer as GM. But one things for certain. He's got a great poker face and has squeezed a lot out of teams for players he's traded. He's shown he can be creative in that aspect. But IMO, the jury is still out until we see what we all hope is a winning finished product.
 
