Let's give a shout out to Grier

I think with everything that our nation is going through and all of us as individuals are having to change or adapt or learn to except something as a new normal it has given us something to talk about.



Something for us to debate something for us to have energy, something for us to have passion about. So stressful/anxious or not I think it really has been good and to be perfectly honest being the center of the NFL draft world has really given me a lot to focus on in this time and I’m grateful for that.