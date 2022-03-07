 Let's have some fun guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's have some fun guys

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Tomorrow at high noon we kick off our 2022 March madness contest

32 members battle to see who's got what it takes to win the crown

@Ozfin won it last year and @13marino13 the year before

Only the best walk away with the crown



All member are invited to vote and throw in funny comments

Final four gets a badge and the winner gets a cool badge plus a FH hat

Be there or be square

127419.gif


It's a blast so drop in on the fun.

Or at least support the members giving it their all and be sure to vote


:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Oz's vote is open to bribery

Now if some one can find this "milk maid". :chuckle:

ezgif-2-9ae57e1141.gif
 
