Let's have some fun guys

fishfanmiami
These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Tomorrow at high noon we kick off our 2022 March madness contest
32 members battle to see who's got what it takes to win the crown
@Ozfin won it last year and @13marino13 the year before
Only the best walk away with the crown
All member are invited to vote and throw in funny comments
Final four gets a badge and the winner gets a cool badge plus a FH hat
Be there or be square
It's a blast so drop in on the fun.
Or at least support the members giving it their all and be sure to vote
32 members battle to see who's got what it takes to win the crown
@Ozfin won it last year and @13marino13 the year before
Only the best walk away with the crown
All member are invited to vote and throw in funny comments
Final four gets a badge and the winner gets a cool badge plus a FH hat
Be there or be square
It's a blast so drop in on the fun.
Or at least support the members giving it their all and be sure to vote