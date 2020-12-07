Let’s Look @ The Gesicki catch again

T

ThePeopleShow13

People knock him for not getting YAC...the majority of his best catches have been contested balls. Two awesome catches with pretty much no chance of extra yards.
 
Jimi

Jimi

I hate being that guy that complains about media coverage, but I’m gonna be that guy.

Absolute joke no one is talking about that catch, I think it was the best of the year. Even if he had made it without any coverage it still would have been very impressive. But he did it while almost instantly being sandwiched by two defenders, one of which made a great attempt punching at his catching hand/arm.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Jimi said:
I hate being that guy that complains about media coverage, but I’m gonna be that guy.

Absolute joke no one is talking about that catch, I think it was the best of the year. Even if he had made it without any coverage it still would have been very impressive. But he did it while almost instantly being sandwiched by two defenders, one of which made a great attempt punching at his catching hand/arm.
Brother I believe it was the number 7 or 6 catch this morning on the NFL Network.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Fin Fan in Cali said:
Brother I believe it was the number 7 or 6 catch this morning on the NFL Network.
Of the year? Still not enough but I’ll take it lol.

I was more talking about all the game highlights I saw not having it, but I didn’t every broadcast.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Jimi said:
I hate being that guy that complains about media coverage, but I’m gonna be that guy.

Absolute joke no one is talking about that catch, I think it was the best of the year. Even if he had made it without any coverage it still would have been very impressive. But he did it while almost instantly being sandwiched by two defenders, one of which made a great attempt punching at his catching hand/arm.
ESPN had it as their top play of the day for what it’s worth
 
