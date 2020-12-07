Let’s Look @ The Gesicki catch again

Dolph N.Fan
Gotta give Gadsden props; he made the catch on the in-field dirt. Our field was so bad when the Marlins played there.
Brother I believe it was the number 7 or 6 catch this morning on the NFL Network.I hate being that guy that complains about media coverage, but I’m gonna be that guy.
Absolute joke no one is talking about that catch, I think it was the best of the year. Even if he had made it without any coverage it still would have been very impressive. But he did it while almost instantly being sandwiched by two defenders, one of which made a great attempt punching at his catching hand/arm.
Of the year? Still not enough but I’ll take it lol.Brother I believe it was the number 7 or 6 catch this morning on the NFL Network.
Of the weekend brother.Of the year? Still not enough but I’ll take it lol.
I was more talking about all the game highlights I saw not having it, but I didn’t every broadcast.
Oh wow. Then yah, makes my point for sure.Of the weekend brother.
ESPN had it as their top play of the day for what it’s worthI hate being that guy that complains about media coverage, but I’m gonna be that guy.
Absolute joke no one is talking about that catch, I think it was the best of the year. Even if he had made it without any coverage it still would have been very impressive. But he did it while almost instantly being sandwiched by two defenders, one of which made a great attempt punching at his catching hand/arm.
I would day Gesicki. He had two defenders inches close by.