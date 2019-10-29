Let's not kid ourselves. The Fins got lucky with an INT, then Fitz scored. Then he did so again. Then he did nothing else. The game was then over. We suck. PB just happened to be playing a rusty, rattled rookie QB. Once he shook off the rust, the true Steelers crushed the real Fins. This is absolutely NOT how we should have gone about the business of rebuilding a team. It's pathetic to throw away a season by trading away everyone good in exchange for draft picks that may or may not yield better than what we traded away. You do not do that to a team of pros with short careers and you do not do that to a fan base. Right or wrong, that's my opinion.