 Lets predict Miami's Primetime games this year!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets predict Miami's Primetime games this year!!

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
499
Reaction score
222
Age
56
Location
modesto,calif
I think we get 3 primetime games.. I think the no.1 game viewers want to watch this season is Dolphins vs Chargers, Tua vs Herbert. That potentially could be a Monday night box office splash. The media is always trying to compare these two Qb's, 5th pick vs 6th pick. For obvious reason the Bills or Pats will be potential primetime games for us as well. How bout Cincinnati, Tua vs Burrow that to can be a prime time game as well. No. 1 pick of the draft vs no. 5 pick.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,169
Reaction score
977
Age
47
Location
Colorado
Don’t we play the NFC north? I predict (want) a thanksgiving game. We play the Lions on the road.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
17,353
Reaction score
13,768
Location
NJ
They will probably give us one game against the Jets, like they seem to love to do more times then not.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,818
Reaction score
2,782
Location
South Park, Colorado
I think the Green Bay game will be a primetime game.
Potentially Thanksgiving day against the Lions, but i think it would be more likely to be the Bills because of Josh Allen.
Burrow v. Tua might get primetime since they can play up their 2019 duel.
Browns might also be a primetime game given our past flirtations with their current QB.
 
