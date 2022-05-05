Lets predict Miami's Primetime games this year!!

I think we get 3 primetime games.. I think the no.1 game viewers want to watch this season is Dolphins vs Chargers, Tua vs Herbert. That potentially could be a Monday night box office splash. The media is always trying to compare these two Qb's, 5th pick vs 6th pick. For obvious reason the Bills or Pats will be potential primetime games for us as well. How bout Cincinnati, Tua vs Burrow that to can be a prime time game as well. No. 1 pick of the draft vs no. 5 pick.