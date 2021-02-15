Let's Say No WR in the 1st, Who Ya Got?

Brother I gotta point out that this is a misdirect. :D Pitts, while listed as a TE, is essentially a dominant size/speed Slot WR, much like how we're using Mike Gesicki. Also, if we want Pitts ... we should trade down because no other team is drafting him that high. Nobody is drafting Pitts to do anything except receive the ball, heh. So for your own thread ... who would you take if we were not drafting any pass catchers in the 1st?Me, clearly I want to trade down because the top echelon of value in this draft is full of QB and WR, with lots of depth of talent at WR. After that, the CB class is thick, but I feel like it begins around pick 8'ish and continues until about pick 36'ish, so I might look to take one at 36 if the right one was still available. IMHO, there aren't any dynamite DL or S available, and those are the positions I like at #3. Sewell is probably the best of the bunch at OT, but IMHO he's not as good as people make him out to be. He's not a dominant run blocker, so while he's a great blindside protector for Tua ... our run game will not excel and that seems to be a point of emphasis for Coach Flo. I think we'd get as much mileage out of guys like Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw if we can get them at #18 rather than burning a #3 overall on Sewell.The DL guys are not in the Chase Young category. They're all either high traits with low productivity, or high productivity but lacking an elite trait or two (like quickness/explosion). While someone will likely prove worthy of the spot in the long run ... I honestly have no idea who that is, so I'm not comfortable going DL at #3.While we could move on from Tua, it is not my preference to burn a #3 on Wilson or Fields. So unless some Tunsil-esque fall for Trevor Lawrence happens or we use the pick to trade up to #1, I'd not interested in using the #3 pick on a QB. The less-than-ideal overdrafted players at #3 for me would be Ja'Marr Chase (probably the only one worthy of #3 for us IMHO), a CB like Surtain (what can I say, the memory of his dad is still strong!), or Sewell (but I'm really not as high on him as most), and in that order. We don't need a QB. We have a LT and two major investments into boundary CB's. The DL/Edge and S classes aren't worth the pick. The LB and RB positions do not offer the positional value at #3. It's really a bit of an awkward spot, which makes it ideal to trade back and accrue picks.