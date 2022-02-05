 Let's settle this, you have a young QB would you hire Flores as HC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

finfan0909

i think he had a chance to get a head coach position with the saints or texans but now with the lawsuits no one will touch him. Too much of a distraction, the media is going to continue to eat this story up, its has even been talked about more than the freaking superbowl.
 
Schleprock

Is this a joke? They guy mishandled Tua from day 1.
Judging by what I've read about Brady not being interested in coming here because of Flores (the current mystery yacht QB?), it doesn't seem older GOAT QBs want anything to do with Flores either.
 
PASQUALE

No. This prick does not deserve to coach ever again in any level of football. You want to coach again Brian, go coach your kids in flag football. At least there you can't **** it up.
 
The Gov

Please tell me the first person who votes yes is wasted as he does so. If not...
Jeff Goldblum What GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden
 
