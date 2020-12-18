Let's Start Talking Road To Super Bowl

Look we have taken on some championship offenses and not been ran off the field. If we can get all of our offense player's including

Williams back healthy for the playoffs then why can't we go deep into the playoffs. The best team many times does not win in the

playoffs. A hot team at the end of a season does or the best team with a bad matchup against an inferior opponent sometimes loses.

This is not a best of seven like in other sports were the lesser team might win one game but, lose the series. I'm confident that our

defense can keep us in any game. This team gave up 24 against the best offense in the league. With all hands on deck on offense

we win that game convincingly. I know we can beat the Steeler's and that statue of a washed up qb and we've proved that we can play with KC.

That would be enough if things stand to get us to the AFC Championship game.