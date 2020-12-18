Let's Start Talking Road To Super Bowl

Look we have taken on some championship offenses and not been ran off the field. If we can get all of our offense player's including
Williams back healthy for the playoffs then why can't we go deep into the playoffs. The best team many times does not win in the
playoffs. A hot team at the end of a season does or the best team with a bad matchup against an inferior opponent sometimes loses.
This is not a best of seven like in other sports were the lesser team might win one game but, lose the series. I'm confident that our
defense can keep us in any game. This team gave up 24 against the best offense in the league. With all hands on deck on offense
we win that game convincingly. I know we can beat the Steeler's and that statue of a washed up qb and we've proved that we can play with KC.
That would be enough if things stand to get us to the AFC Championship game.
 
To beat the elite teams our offense needs to score 27+ on average. Tua needs to take a massive leap in development for this to actually happen. We don’t have the luxury of relying on our running game to carry us and play ball control. that would have been nice given our defense. It all comes down to Tua. He needs to have one of those Flacco type playoffs where he plays out of his mind.
 
Tua needs to take a massive leap in development for this to actually happen. To beat elite teams offense needs to score 27+ on average.

It all comes down to Tua for me. He needs to have one of those Flacco type playoffs where he plays out of his mind.
I agree. Think if he continues on this week to week improvement with all of our weapons healthy I think we could reach that 27 pt average. If it's Pitt I don't think we need that much. Their offense is sputtering bad and their o-line is going to get a qb killed nor can they run the ball. KC, yes we would need 27 to 35 in a worse case scenario which I think is possible.
 
Look to add on, the next year is to build a team to challenge consistently in the future but, we also have a team capable and with the competition in the AFC can win now. You can ask for a better way to rebuild a franchise. Front office and coaching staff have done a great job.
 
